As a man was drowning in pool’s deep end, 11-year-old was only one who could save him

Advaik Nandikotkur, an 11-year-old boy, saved Srinivasa Yalavarthi, a 34-year-old man drowning in the deep end of a pool at an apartment complex in Eagan, Minnesota. No one else knew how to swim, police say. Screengrab from KARE11