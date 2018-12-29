A new Woodstock will happen 50 years later. So, who can still perform? And who should?

In this Aug. 16, 1969 file aerial photo, music fans pack around the stage at the original Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, lower right, in Bethel, New York. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, that it will host the 50th anniversary of the historic event at the original Woodstock concert site on Aug. 16-18, 2019. Marty Lederhandler AP