New Yorkers spot blue light over Queens, cops investigate Con Ed transformer explosion

By Jared Gilmour

December 27, 2018 06:52 PM

New Yorkers saw blue lights Thursday over Astoria, Queens, as police said they were investigated a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant. Photos and videos on social media showed a bright sky across the city.
New York City police said Thursday night that they were investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens as countless New Yorkers took to social media posting photos and videos of the night sky lit up with eerie blue light.

The police department said the explosion occurred around 9 p.m. Eastern time, CBS reports. The bright light was visible across the city, even in other boroughs, according to CBS.

Video posted to YouTube shows the light lasted for minutes.

Some witnesses reported the lights in their homes flashing as the blue light filled the sky outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

