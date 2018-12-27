Instagram changes to a Tinder-style format and people melt down. ‘No Instagram no’

Instagram seemed to roll out a new sideways-scrolling format Thursday — and quickly rolled it back after an online outcry including snide comments about Tinder, reported NBC News.

The social media platform, used mostly for posting photos and videos, allows users to scroll vertically through posts.

The change, apparently rolled out by mistake, switched to a sideways-scrolling format activated by tapping to the left or right of the screen, according to the network.

But the shift ignited an immediate outcry on Twitter, with some critics comparing it to the dating app Tinder, which allows users to swipe left or right to dismiss or accept contacts.

“No one asked for this,” wrote one critic on Twitter. “No Instagram no,” read another anguished Twitter post.

“What the heck @instagram ?!! Have you been drinking?!!” asked Drake Bell on Twitter.

“instagram, if i wanted tinder, i would have downloaded tinder,” wrote Elle Mills on Twitter.

Instagram quickly rolled back the change, with most users reporting a return to vertical scrolling by mid-morning Thursday. The Facebook-owned company called the switch a “bug,” reported TechCrunch.

“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion,” the company said, reported the publication.

Instagram, which has been experimenting with a sideways-scrolling format, intended to roll it out to small test group, but the bug caused it to spread more widely, wrote Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Twitter.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018