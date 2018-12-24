California’s Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown talks during an interview in Sacramento, Calif. Brown ordered new DNA tests that, condemned inmate Kevin Cooper says, could clear him in a 35-year-old quadruple murder case, which has drawn national attention. On Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, Brown ordered new testing on four pieces of evidence that Cooper and his attorneys say will show he was framed for the 1983 Chino Hills hatchet and knife killings of four people. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo