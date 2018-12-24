Food gift boxes and tins recalled from 41 states after reaction to undeclared allergen

Funky Chunky recalled those holiday gift staples, boxes and tins of flavored popcorn, across 41 states and the District of Columbia after a packaging error created a dangerous food allergy situation.
Several lots of the company’s chocolate popcorn that went out in 10-ounce boxes or 50-ounce tins might have almond and cashew tree nuts. Neither is listed among the ingredients. That can be a serious, even fatal, mistake to those who have almond or cashew tree nut allergies and the company-written recall notice says there’s already been one allergic reaction reported.
“The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer that product containing almond and cashew tree-nut was distributed in packaging that was mislabeled and did not reveal the presence of almond and cashew tree-nut,” the FDA-posted recall notice says.
So, Funky Chunky is yanking lot No. 8K30 of the 10-ounce Nutty Choco Pop Gift Box; lot No. 8K29 of the 50-ounce Holiday Crowd Pleaser; and lot Nos. 8K13, 8K27, 8L04, 8L07 and 8L11 of the 50-ounce Crowd Pleaser. The chocolate popcorn is in 10-ounce bags inside these products.
Mail order or direct delivery took these to Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Customers who need the chocolate popcorn replaced can contact Funky Chunky at 952-938-6663.
