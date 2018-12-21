Trio entered abandoned mine to have sex — then got trapped underground, WV cops say

The alibi of three trespassers trapped for days in a West Virginia coal mine just got awkward: They got lost while having sex, according to WVVA and other news outlets.
That’s according to statements credited to Eddie Williams, a fourth participant in the party who managed to escape three days before the rest of the group, the station reported.
Williams is now being hunted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on charges of entering without breaking, conspiracy and giving false statements to law enforcement, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
In one of several interviews with deputies, Williams is alleged to have said the four broke into the Rock House Powellton mine on Dec. 8 and “split into pairs to have sex,” reported WCHS.
Investigators told ABC News that Williams’ story was corroborated by the three rescued from the mine on Dec. 13. They were identified by ABC as Kayla Williams, 25, Cody Beverly , 21, and Erica Treadway, 31.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported early Friday that all four have been “implicated in a plot to steal copper” from the mine.
Beverly told TV station WSAZ that he began to worry the rescue teams would “never even find our bodies” after the one day in the mine turned into four.
“You’re taking two girls, you know, in a mine,” Beverly said in a WSAZ interview. “You really think you’re going in there looking for copper, you know what I mean, but we was just exploring. We thought it was fun.”
Charges had not been filed as of Friday, Dec. 21, against Beverly, Williams and Treadway, according to WVVA.
The mine in Clear Creek had been closed two years ago and its entrance sealed by Elk Run Coal Co., reported WDTV.
