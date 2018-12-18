Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man in a Christmas rap video? Oh, yeah

Pitcher it. Christmas. 2018.
The Kool-Aid Man and rapper Lil Jon just dropped a holiday track.
Oh yeah. It happened.
“Unexpected” is the word that Ad Week used to describe a collaboration between the 46-year-old rapper and the 60-something mascot of the famous sugary drink.
The new fat man in the red suit this Christmas is the Kool-Aid Man.
“Man, I never knew how much I needed a duo from these two. Perfect!” tweeted one fan who commented on Kool-Aid’s Twitter account.
The song is called “All I Really Want for Christmas,” which Ad Week calls “a worthy addition to the recent trend of branded music that shouldn’t work in any universe, yet manages to somehow be amazing.
“Lyrically, it’s basically just Lil Jon letting you know that what he really wants for Christmas is not some warm feeling of reciprocal love, but rather a litany of luxuries on his long and detailed wishlist.
“Pausing on the list reveals exactly what he has in mind: a red Lamborghini, a diamond grill, a case of Cristal, some old-school vinyl and…a train set (among others).”
Of course, in this video, set at a holiday party, the drink of choice isn’t eggnog it’s ... Kool-Aid. Duh.
And at one point, the Kool-Aid Man raps to “Jingle Bells” using only his catchphrase - “Oh, yeah” - as the lyrics.
“It’s not as infectious as the beloved Run-DMC holiday classic ‘Christmas in Hollis,’ but kids should get a kick out of the song,” XXL hip hop magazine writes.
Maybe. But lots of adults on Twitter are loving it, too.
“I just found my new Christmas jam. Forever. This is my new forever Christmas jam,” tweeted one fan.
Someone drank the Christmas Kool-Aid.
Oh, yeah.
