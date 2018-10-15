Paul Allen, owner of Seahawks, Trail Blazers and co-founder of Microsoft, dies at 65

Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, has died of complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

A few weeks ago, Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009 had returned.

Allen was a pillar in the Seattle Sports scene after purchasing the Seattle Seahawks in 1996 and helping establish the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer back in 2007. He was also an owner of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Allen along with Bill Gates, helped establish the technology age with the founding of Microsoft in 1975. Later in life, he turned to his love of sports and philanthropy.

According to the Associated Press, Allen gave more than $2 billion to a wide range of interests, including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Allen’s family issued a statement about his passing:

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother, uncle and exceptional friend,” said his sister, Jody Allen.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Other Allen facts, according to the Associated Press: