A neighbor refused to give her a beer. So she took it out on her 1-year-old son, NC cops say.

A neighbor refused to give Kyesha Sherell Willis a beer, so she took it out on her infant son, police said.

Willis, 29, of Morningside Drive, on Saturday afternoon went next door “and demanded a beer from her neighbor,” police said, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

When the neighbor refused to give her a beer, she “threw her 1-year-old son to the ground,” police said, according to the Journal. She also allegedly assaulted the neighbor, Fox 8 reported.

The boy “does not have any lasting injuries” from the incident, police said, according to WXII. He was placed into his grandmother’s care by Alamance County Social Services, the Journal reported.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Willis was charged with assaulting a child younger than 12, simple assault and “resist, delay and obstruct,” Fox 8 reported. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Willis has been convicted of assault and other crimes in the past, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

In 2016, she was convicted for simple assault and injury to property. In 2015, she was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia. Also in 2015, she was convicted of assault on a police officer, possession of a schedule VI substance and drunk and disorderly conduct.