Accused rapist might have recorded assaults on hundreds of victims, Michigan cops say

An accused 60-year-old serial rapist might have recorded “hours and hours” of sexual assaults on hundreds of his victims, a Genesee County prosecutor told Michigan Live.
The man, Gilbert Conway, is facing 83 charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnappings involving six women, WNEM reported. He was arrested in July and is being held on bond.
Now a few months later, prosecutor David Leyton said that the man might have assaulted hundreds of more victims, according to WJRT. That accusation comes after the Flint Police Department found about 500 video tapes inside of Conway’s home, the TV station reported.
“We believe he video tapes the sex assaults while he commits them,” Leyton said, according to NBC25. “Once we view them, we are going to try and identify additional victims. We’re going to try to reach out to those victims if we can identify them and were going to try and take statements from them and see that they were victimized.”
Leyton said his office has started to watch some of the tapes, NBC25 reported, but going through all of the video cassette tapes has been a “resource challenge.”
The tapes “go back years,” Michigan Live reported, and each tape can contain about eight hours of recordings.
The county has given the prosecutor’s office $20,000 to transfer the footage from tape to DVD, according to WNEM.
“We’ll go through the tapes, then try and identify the victims, then try and find them and interview them,” Leyton said, according to Michigan Live. “You’re talking about a major-league investigation.”
There is no estimate yet on how long it will take for police to review the recordings, WILX reported, but they are going to “fully investigate” the years of possible evidence.
“We have a serial rapist on our hands,” Leyton said, according to WILX, and authorities hope that victims will start to come forward.
“The good news is this person is already incarcerated,” Leyton said, according to WILX. “He’s in the jail and it’s my goal now to find justice for all of his victims and convict him of the crimes for which I’ve already charged him.”
Charges were first filed against Conway after a victim reported the alleged assault, Michigan Live reported. That was four days after one of his alleged assaults occurred.
So far, Conway is accused of raping women in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2016, WJRT reported.
