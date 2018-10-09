Convicted Chicago officer moved to Western Illinois jail

This undated photo provided by the Rock Island, Ill. Sheriff’s Department shows Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke, convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald has been moved to the Rock Island County Jail in western Illinois and will remain there while he awaits sentencing. Rock Island County Sheriff Berry Bustos says Van Dyke arrived Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018, to the jail along the Mississippi River. Bustos says Van Dyke will be held in protective custody out of the jail’s general population.(Rock Island Sheriff’s Department via AP) AP