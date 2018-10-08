Who is the Georgia screenwriter who just secretly married George W. Bush’s daughter?

Barbara Bush, one of the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, married actor and screenwriter Craig Coyne in a private ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday, according to Fox News.
The couple met on a blind date a year ago and got engaged over the summer, People reported. The ceremony was small and attended mostly by close family, with former President George W. Bush walking his daughter down the aisle, according to the site.
Barbara’s sister, Jenna Bush Hager, wrote about the nuptial on Instagram.
“My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)“ she wrote.
“It’s just been a very sweet romance. And we’ve been long-distance for most of it — he’s been in LA and I’ve been in New York — but we’ve gotten to spend a lot of time together,” the bride said, according to People.
Barbara Bush is the CEO of the health equity organization Global Health Corps, aimed at “creating a new breed of health sector leaders who develop innovative solutions to the most challenging health problems all over the world,” according to the organization.
But who is the groom?
Craig Coyne, a 37-year-old screenwriter from Atlanta, has appeared in several films and shows, perhaps most notably the feature hit “Jarhead.” He has also appeared in the films “The Snowtown Murders,” “Look at Me,” and the early hit web series “Lonelygirl15,” according to iMDB.
He’s a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, WXIA reported.
A listing by his agent describes him as a comedy writer.
“As a small town Southerner, Craig got his first taste of the entertainment industry when cast by Sam Mendes in Jarhead. Following this experience, graduating from Vanderbilt University and serving as a Page in the U.S. House of Representatives, Craig moved to Los Angeles and acted in a handful of other feature films, such as I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell and Look at Me, and starred in Lonelygirl15, the most watched web series of all time. Since shifting his focus to writing, Craig has sold to and developed Doin’ Good, a live action half hour, at Comedy Central with the Workaholics team,” the summary says.
The agency also said Coyne wrote a play called “Delusions of Grammar,” and was involved in production on several projects.
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush posted photos of the wedding showing the happy family.
“Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family,” former President Bush said.
