UFOs over Myrtle Beach? Video catches mysterious lights over resort town

A time-lapse video taken from a pier in Myrtle Beach appears to show mysterious lights hovering above Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The video, posted to the Mutual UFO Network website, appears to show a series of lights hovering in the night sky over the resort town.

The person who submitted the video to the UFO sighting website said they were taking pictures and a time lapse of a thunderstorm from a pier. “I was taking the pictures off the edge of a long pier after dark, so there were no reflective surfaces around. I did not notice the objects until i returned home and checked the photograph and video,” the person wrote.

The video was posted on the UFO Stalker website late last week, but the person said they shot the time-lapse on Aug. 5.

YouTube user UFO Zone also published the video, calling the signing a “massive spaceship.”

The video of lights apparently hovering over Myrtle Beach isn’t the only space-related mystery in South Carolina recently.

This item washed ashore on an island near Charleston, South Carolina. What is it? Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network

Last week a “mysterious object” washed ashore on Seabrook Island, about 24 miles south of Charleston.

The Lowcounty Marine Mammal Network posted photos of the object on its Facebook page Thursday. The organization said it looked like concrete but actually felt like “a soft foam,”

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival on Friday night, putting off a display in which many in Myrtle Beach thought they were seeing UFOs over the ocean.

In June an apparent UFO sighting off Myrtle Beach drew some media attention after people saw bright orbs in the sky off the beach.

The U.S. Army and Myrtle Beach festival organizers chimed in quickly after those reports. It turned out, Sun Fun Festival organizers told The Sun News, the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team was doing its annual “pyro jump.”

The Army team parachuted from above Myrtle Beach with lights and landed on the beach in the middle of town, festival organizers said.