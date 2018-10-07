Newsom, Cox to debate in race for California governor

FILE - This combination of March 8, 2018, photos shows California gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, a Democrat and Republican businessman John Cox in Sacramento, Calif. Cox and Newsom is debating Monday morning, Oct. 8, at San Francisco public radio station KQED. The hour-long session will not be televised but will be offered to radio stations to broadcast around the state. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photos