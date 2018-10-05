Recalled ham has listeria concerns. So biscuits that might have that ham got recalled

The first secondary recall after Wednesday night’s recall of 89,000 pounds of ham hit Friday afternoon when Callie’s Charleston Biscuits recalled the last year and five months of its Cocktail Ham Biscuits and Country Ham Biscuits.

Johnston County Hams of Smithfield, NC, yanked 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products Wednesday after four listeria illnesses, including one death, were traced to Johnson County Hams. If an ingredient supplier has a problem, like a rock dropped in a pond, cautionary recalls will follow like ripples in the water (such as July’s Ritz and Goldfish recalls caused by a whey powder supplier).

Consider Carrie’s recall the first ripple from Johnston Hams recall.

“At the core of our business is making sure that our customers and community are receiving the best possible products,” Carrie’s founder Carrie Morey said in the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. “We have a plan in place that we were hoping to never use. We acted immediately with every possible precaution to ensure the safety of our customers. To our loyal retailers, we have a contingency plan in place and do not foresee any major disruptions in our service. “

Comb your freezers for this because this includes all Cocktail Ham Biscuits and Country Ham Biscuits made and distributed from April 3, 2017 through Wednesday. If you have this product, toss it or return it to the store of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Kevin Hackler, Callie’s Charleston Biscuits Director of Legal Affairs, at 843-577-1198.

Listeria sickens about 1,600 in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 260 die from the illness. Most vulnerable are pregnant women, children under 5, senior citizens and those with immune systems damaged in some way.