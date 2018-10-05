Shopper harassed women for speaking Spanish — then a woman stepped in, video shows

Bystander stands up to woman harassing shoppers for speaking Spanish

A woman confronted another woman after she witnessed her harassing shoppers for speaking Spanish in a Rifle, Colo., grocery store.
By
By

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 05, 2018 07:23 AM

Kamira Trent says she was at a grocery store in Rifle, Colorado, on Monday when she heard a woman harassing people for speaking Spanish.

So Trent stepped in — and was captured in a now-viral Facebook video that has garnered more than 1 million views.

For Trent, the decision was easy, she told FOX31 in an interview.

“I mean, I was disgusted. I couldn’t believe I was hearing that,” Trent told the outlet. “Nobody should be treated that way, ever.”

The video shows a woman, later identified by police as Linda Dwire, as she appears to confront two Hispanic women, according to Fox News.

Trent is heard saying: “You do not harass people! Get out of here, now!”

Dwire continues to argue with Trent, who in turn says: “I’m calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!”

One of the women that Dwire is accused of harassing is seen watching the confrontation in silence, while the other records on her phone.

According to Buzzfeed News, those women are Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin, and Dwire first approached them while they spoke to each other in Spanish. Dwire is accused of asking the women whether they are from the U.S. and whether they could learn the English language.

Velasquez said she was at the grocery store with her three children, according to Buzzfeed News.

Dwire starts to walk away from the women during her argument with Trent, the video shows, and Trent follows her.

“You will lose your country,” Dwire is heard saying. “You know what, you will lose this country.”

“You do not harass Hispanic women!” Trent replied.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Dwire on a charge of harassment, according to Fox News. An arrest report says Dwire was yelling, “This is what is wrong with our country” and “They should not be speaking Spanish here,” according to Buzzfeed News. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Dwire said her comments had nothing to do with race because “it’s a patriotic thing.”

As news of the confrontation spread on social media — and Trent’s identity remained unknown — some took to Twitter to hail her as a “shero” who showed what it means to be an ally to people of color.

Now Trent says she hopes that others will follow her lead.

“I honestly hope this video has inspired people to do that,” Trent told Fox31. “Stand up. Speak up. Don’t sit there and let it happen. It’s not OK.”

