In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police dashboard camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, an officer walks back to her cruiser after stopping O’Shae Terry for a vehicle registration violation in Arlington, Texas. Moments later, a backup officer who’s standing at the passenger-side door of Terry’s vehicle, fires shots into the SUV after its window rolled up and the vehicle started moving forward. Terry was killed. (Arlington Police Department via AP)
Texas man’s shooting by police overshadowed despite momentum

By RYAN TARINELLI Associated Press

October 03, 2018 09:42 PM

For Dallas-area residents, the Sept. 1 killing of O'Shae Terry in Arlington brought to mind the shooting of Jordan Edwards in another Texas city last year.

The 24-year-old Terry died after a police officer fired into his moving SUV. The 15-year-old Edwards was killed when an officer shot into a car leaving a Balch Springs house party.

Five days after Terry's shooting, police released footage and the case was starting to gain momentum. But hours after the video images made headlines, attention was already turning to the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean who was gunned down in his home by an officer who said she mistook his apartment for hers.

Terry's mother, Sherley Woods, says his death and Jean's are similar because officers killed them "for no reason."

