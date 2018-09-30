He proposed after 8.2 mile hike to the mountaintop. Then they needed to be rescued.

After an 8.2 mile hike to a nearly 13,000 foot Colorado summit, Joshua Mason proposed to his girlfriend.

Mason, 27, asked Katie Davis to marry him on Sept. 29 in a secluded location that was “away from any other people,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She “happily accepted the surprise proposal” while at the Jasper Peak, the sheriff’s office said, but then everything started to go wrong.

The newly-engaged couple from Denton, Texas, had gotten a late start to their mountain climb — they started hiking at about noon — so by the time they were ready to head back down, it was already getting dark.

They also were not prepared for an overnight stay on the Continental Divide trail, the sheriff’s office said. The couple had little water and no equipment for cold weather.

Mason and Davis, 28, “became disoriented and got lost,” the release states.

The once happy engagement day was really taking a turn for the worst.

“Fortunately they were found by a lone hiker,” the release states. When they were found, they had signs of altitude sickness and severe dehydration.

The “lone hiker” took the couple to a group of friends at Diamond Lake and gave them food, water and a tent to warm up in. One of the campers drove down the mountain to get cell service and call 911.

The call came in at 2:08 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Two hours later, a paramedic found the couple and “determined that Mason and Davis needed to move to a lower altitude immediately,” the release states.

The couple was strong enough to walk back down at that point, the release states, and they got to their rental car at about 6:30 a.m. They did not need any other medical treatment.

The soon-to-be husband admitted that he didn’t bring enough supplies for the climb and that he did not give enough time to finish the hike before dark, the sheriff’s office said.

Mason shouldn’t need to worry that Davis will take back that “yes,” though.





“Deputies determined that the couple’s engagement was still on, despite the memorable ordeal,” the release states.