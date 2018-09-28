Who were the women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake about Kavanaugh vote in an elevator?

Two women who said they were survivors of sexual assault angrily confronted Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator Friday morning over his decision to vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But who were the two women?

The Center for Popular Democracy identified them as Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the group, and another woman named Maria Gallagher. A spokeswoman for the Center for Popular Democracy said Gallagher was not directly affiliated with the organization, but was “just a passionate person.”

J.D. Durkin, a reporter for the business news site Cheddar, also identified one of the women as Gallagher, from Westchester, NY., and said she was “shaken minutes after this exchange when we spoke — but said she was incredibly proud of speaking up.”

Maria Gallagher from Westchester, NY is the name of the woman in the grey shirt. she was visibly shaken minutes after this exchange when we spoke — but said she was incredibly proud of speaking up — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 28, 2018

These two fierce women, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher, just shared their stories of survival with @JeffFlake and demanded he vote no on Kavanaugh.



He refused to look at them or answer.



They are heroes. He is a disgrace. #StopKavanaugh #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/i1QbjDqsbE — Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018

The encounter was broadcast live on CNN and lasted several minutes.

“You’re telling me my assault doesn’t matter,” said Gallagher to Flake, who remained in the elevator listening to her and Archila. “You’re letting people who do these things into power. That’s what you’re telling me when you vote for him. Don’t look away from me,” she said through tears. “Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land and tell everyone what they can do to their bodies.”

Flake, looking stricken, nodded his head and looked at her. Then Archila began speaking.

“You’re allowing someone who is unwilling to take responsibility for his own actions ... you are allowing someone to take responsibility for his own actions to sit in the highest court in the country and to have the role of repairing the harm that has been done in this country to many people.” she said.

Flake repeatedly thanked the women and said he needed to get to the hearing.

“I need to go to the hearing, I just issued a statement. There have been a lot of questions here,” Flake told reporters, according to a full transcript of the exchange provided by the New York Times.

Archila’s bio on the Center for Popular Democracy says she emigrated to the United States from Puerto Rico when she was 17, and has since “become a leading voice for racial justice, economic justice and immigrant rights in New York and nationally.”

The bio says Archila spent years working at Make Road New York, an advocacy group for “immigrant and working class communities,” before moving to her position at the Center for Popular Democracy in 2014. The Center for Popular Democracy says it aims to “deepen and grow the progressive movement infrastructure, and to advance a pro-worker, pro-immigrant, racial and economic justice policy agenda nationwide.”

Archila released a statement to McClatchy after confronting Flake Friday morning.

“Earlier this week, I shared my survivor story for the first time in front of Senator Jeff Flake’s office and I know that I am not alone. Survivors from Arizona and across the country have been flooding his office with their stories,” Archila wrote. “By announcing he will vote “yes” on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Flake showed us that he does not care about our truths and does not care about women. He claims to support civility, but has proven today that he would rather ignore women’s stories and support a disrespectful sexual abuser than stick to his values.”

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the nominee at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday.