Freak accident in Jack in the Box drive thru kills 20-year-old St. Louis man

A trip to Jack in the Box turned deadly Wednesday night for a 20-year-old St. Louis man who died after a freak accident in the drive thru.
According to police, Charles Wood Jr., 20, “pulled up to the drive thru window at an angle just after 10 p.m.,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Police said that when he couldn’t reach his food he opened the car door and leaned out, according to the newspaper.
He apparently put the car in reverse and accelerated, reported KSDK in St. Louis. The car hit a tree and pinned Wood between the car and the tree, according to KSDK.
The Post-Dispatch reported that Wood “suffered serious injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and was pronounced dead there.”
Police are investigating the incident, KSDK reported.
Wood was from Velda City, Missouri, according to KMOV in St. Louis.
Two murders occurred in two separate Jack in the Box locations in California this week, as well.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday In Long Beach, California, police said Guy Eugene Alford was shot and killed at a Jack in the Box there, reported KABC in Los Angeles.
He died from a gunshot wound to his upper body at the scene, police told the TV station. He was found slumped over in a Chevy Impala in the parking lot, KABC reported.
Alford was a football player at Long Beach Community College, according to KABC.
Jack in the Box employees reportedly saw the shooting happen as the car was at the drive-thru window, KTLA in Los Angeles reported. The car left the drive thru and stopped nearby in the parking lot, the TV station reported.
And in San Diego County, around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Jack in the Box there. One of two men taken to the hospital died, the San Diego Tribune reported.
