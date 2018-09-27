Rape victims call C-SPAN during Kavanaugh hearing to tell their stories

C-SPAN carried live the confirmation hearing weighing the sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. During the breaks, the television station took calls from viewers, and rape victims began to call in and share their stories of abuse and assault.
According to a tweet from C-SPAN, Brenda from Missouri called in. She said, “I’m a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in 2nd grade. This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it’s not. You will never forget it. You get confused & you don’t understand it but you never forget what happened to you.”
Numerous survivors called in. The station had different phone numbers for Democrats, Republicans and independents. Calls poured in to all three lines.
A story on Mashable quoted another caller who said she was a victim of sexual assault: “You will never forget it.”
The website quoted the caller: “You get confused and you don’t understand it but you never forget what happened to you.”
Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on July 9 after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. If confirmed by the Senate, Kavanaugh is expected to push the high court further to the right with his life-time appointment.
Earlier this month, Ford came forward and accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, according to The Washington Post. She says while they were both in high school in 1982, Kavanaugh groped her and tried to rip off her clothes as he pinned her down on a bed.
Since Ford’s accusations, at least two other women have come forward with similar accusations. Julie Swetnick said in a document released by lawyer Michael Avenatti that she was at multiple parties with Kavanaugh where “disoriented” girls were drugged and then raped by a “train” of men, while Deborah Ramirez said in an interview with The New Yorker that the judge exposed his genitals at a party. The accusations are from incidents that were said to have happened in the 1980s.
The judge has denied the claims, saying in a Fox News interview that he has always respected women and was a virgin at the time of the accusations.
