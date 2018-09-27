Signature part of Boy Scouts’ uniform recalled for violating federal lead standards

Perhaps the last organization expected to be connected to any violation of a federal law, policy or standard is the Boy Scouts of America. But there’s a federal problem with the 110,000 neckerchief slides recalled on Wednesday.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.”
No such issues or injuries have been reported yet from the pieces made in China by Strategic Orient Sourcing. Still, parents are instructed to take the slides from their scouts and return them to a Boy Scouts retail store or distributor for a free replacement.
The recalled slides have a white “Made in China” tag with the Nos. 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630. They were sold in stores and online at scoutshop.org from February through August.
Anyone with questions can contact the Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. Or email customerservice@scoutshop.org.
