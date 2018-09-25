Man super-glued toddler’s eyes and mouth, put baby under blankets and pillows, Texas cops say

A Texas man was arrested on Monday in El Paso after police said he super-glued his 14-month-old daughter’s mouth and eyes shut.

Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, faces felony charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after the incident, which occurred in Odessa earlier this month, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Carter is being held at an El Paso County jail with no bond, KVIA reports. He will be extradited to Ector County to face charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which aided in the investigation and arrest, did not provide an update on how the child was doing in the news release announcing Carter’s arrest, KVIA reports.

An arrest affidavit said the incident occurred in a motel room, where Carter’s wife called police to report that Carter had choked their 14-month-old child, punched the child and then applied a Crazy Glue stick to the child’s face, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Police said they also discovered an infant in the room beneath blankets and pillows, where Carter had put the baby for crying. Authorities located the glue on the motel room desk, according to the newspaper.

But Carter fled the motel room following the Sept. 16 incident and was gone by the time officers arrived, KOSA reports.

Police said the toddler whose face had been glued was taken to the hospital, according to KOSA.

Carter’s arrest on Monday afternoon was made at a motel in El Paso, KFOX 14 reports — some four hours away from Odessa by car.