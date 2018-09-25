Ex-boyfriend threatens to light teen on fire and cut her head off over $300, cops say

Tennessee police say a 17-year-old threatened to burn his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend alive, light her house on fire and “cut her head off” when she didn’t give him $300, according to Fox 17.
Police said the 17-year-old came to the girl’s Murfreesboro house with 27-year-old Coty Edwards Saturday, then forced his way inside where the 15-year-old was staying with her grandmother and another person, the Daily News Journal reported.
Police said the teen demanded $300 from the girl, which she could not pay, according to the Rutherford Source. Cops say he “threatened to cut her head off” in front of the other residents if she didn’t produce the cash, according to the paper.
Then police say he started dumping gasoline near the front of her house.
“He continued pouring as he walked up the front steps and into the living room where he poured gasoline all over the floor and intentionally sloshed some onto (the girl),” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Foote said, according to WSMV.
After that, cops say the teen took out a cigarette lighter, lit in and then hovered it near the 15-year-old’s gas-soaked shirt, WKRN reported.
While this was going on, cops say, the teen’s 27-year-old friend Coty Edwards was standing outside with his own lit cigarette lighter and “antagonizing the situation and trying to instigate a fight,” according to WKRN.
The grandmother was able to dial 911, although police say the teen grabbed the phone and smashed it on the ground during the call, according to the Daily News Journal.
Police say Edwards and the teen fled to Edwards’ house after the 911 call, where they were arrested and taken to jail, WSMV reported. The teen, who has not been named, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, attempted aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, vandalism and interference with a 911 call, according to the station.
Edwards was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated arson and held on a $25,000 bond, the station reported.
“It’s very disheartening because kids any age, whether they’re 15 or 10, they shouldn’t have to experience violence like that ever,” said neighbor Kelly Anguish, according to Fox 17.
