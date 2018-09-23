He’s baaack. Tiger Woods is a PGA Tour winner again. Social media reacts.

Before the final round at the PGA Tour championship in Atlanta, Tiger Woods had won 14 major championships and won 79 times on the PGA Tour. He had amassed nearly $114 million in career earnings.
But few, if any, of his wins, probably felt as good as winning on Sunday. Woods shot a final round of 1-over-71 in his final round to finish at 11-under for the tournament and collect the $1.62 million winner’s purse. He had not won in 1,876 days.
Billy Horschel (-9) was second and Dustin Johnson (-7) was third. Justin Rose, who entered the day three shots behind Woods, made a key birdie on 18 to win the FedEx Cup title -- a four-tournament playoff with a $10 million prize to the winner.
But Sunday was about Woods, who played alongside Rory McIlroy and put together a solid round of golf, save a couple bogeys late in his round.
Even the President took notice.
Woods won for the first time in more than five years. Stuck in those five years are multiple back surgeries, an embarrassing DUI arrest and an admission that he wasn’t sure if he would ever play again.
Also stuck in those five years are multiple failed comeback attempts.
Sometime, somewhere, Woods must’ve questioned if he would ever be able to do it again.
But he returned last December after a fourth back surgery and tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge. He came close to winning at the Valspar Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posting two top fives.
He missed the cut at the U.S. Open but finished in a tie for sixth at the British Open and was second at the PGA Championship.
And he wasn’t the only one.
Comments