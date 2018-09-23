Spend 30 hours in a ‘slightly used’ coffin and you could win $300 from Six Flags

Living human beings have the chance to win a coffin — and some other prizes — if they are willing to spend about 30 hours in a “slightly used” coffin as Fright Fest Freaks lurk in the dark at Six Flags St. Louis.
The Missouri theme park is hosting the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge during Fright Fest 2018 to celebrate 30 Years of Screams, according to a release. Only six people will get the chance to compete.
Those who apply and are selected will compete to see who can spend 30 hours in a 2-foot by 7-foot coffin.
To compete, you must be able to lay in the coffin without any medical conditions that would make spending 30 hours in a coffin a risk to your well-being. Coffin dwellers must be 18 with a photo ID, and they must be willing to sign a waiver.
Six Flags St. Louis will provide the challengers with a “deluxe, 2’ x 7’, slightly used coffin,” all their meals in “bed,” a phone charging station and random visits by a “freak.”
“Coffin dwellers will be allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone,” Six Flags St. Louis said. “Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking about in the darkness.”
Dwellers can also bring a pillow and a sleeping bag or blankets.
A six-minute bathroom break will be given once every hour during the competition.
“Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest,” the release said.
The coffin dweller who makes it the full 30 hours — from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 — will win $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize package. The winner will also receive the deluxe, slightly-used coffin that they spend 30 hours inside of.
If more than one dweller makes it all 30 hours, a random drawing will be held for the $300. All the remaining coffin dwellers will win the season passes and Fright Fest prize package.
To apply for the challenge and for more information, visit the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge website.
