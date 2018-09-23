Mix of setbacks, gains unsettles many transgender Americans

For transgender Americans, 2018 has been marked by series of advancements and setbacks.
The steps forward have included numerous legislative actions and court rulings buttressing civil rights and a victory by a transgender candidate in Vermont's Democratic gubernatorial primary.
The steps back have included the Trump administration rolling back protections, and anti-transgender vitriol that caused an Oklahoma town's schools to close for two days in August after adults made threats because of a transgender student's use of a girls' bathroom.
The coming weeks may be even more unsettling, ahead of the first-ever statewide vote on whether anti-discrimination protections should extend to transgender people.
On the Nov. 6 ballot in Massachusetts is a measure that would repeal a 2016 law providing such protections in
Comments