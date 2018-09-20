Native American teens stopped on college tour urge changes

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 file photo, Thomas Gray, left, and Lloyd Gray stand together with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the background outside Santa Fe, N.M. An attorney for two Native American brothers pulled from a Colorado State University tour has told the school that campus officers violated the teens’ constitutional rights when they questioned and patted them down without any suspicion of a crime. A letter sent Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, from an American Civil Liberties Union attorney calls for the university to revisit its campus police policies and training to avoid a situation similar to the April 30 encounter. Mary Hudetz,File AP Photo