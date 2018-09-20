Official: Man who shot at ex, killed parents is found dead

A gunman authorities say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents in Pennsylvania has been found dead.
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said during a media briefing early Thursday that 59-year-old Bruce Rogal was dead after a manhunt and a police chase.
Few other details are available.
Hogan had said Wednesday that Rogal, of Glenmoore, received an order finalizing a divorce that awarded their home to his ex-wife and "that appears to be what set him off."
Hogan says Rogal first went to the house where his ex-wife was staying, shot at her and missed.
He then drove to a retirement center in East Goshen Township and killed his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, and then fled.
