Official: Man who shot at ex, killed parents is found dead

Police arrive after a deadly shooting at Bellingham Retirement Community on East Boot Road in East Goshen Township, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents, William and Nancy Rogal, both in their late 80s, at the retirement center. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore. Daily Local News via AP Pete Bannan