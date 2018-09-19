Man in wheelchair killed ‘three generations’ of his family, then waited for police, cops say

Police say a Jackson, Miss., man shot and killed his mother, sister and grandmother before rolling a wheelchair outside and waiting for police Sunday morning, WAPT reported.
Now 22-year-old Maurice Forte faces three counts of murder, the Clarion-Ledger reported.
Police said Forte had told them he was being held against his will, according to WLBT. But when police arrived, they say they found Forte sitting outside in a wheelchair with a gun lying nearby, the station reported.
“He stated to the police officers that he shot somebody,” Jackson Police Department Interim Chief James Davis said, according to the station.
When police entered the home, they found the three women shot to death and questioned Forte before arresting him and charging him with the murders, the Associated Press reported.
“He made up his mind to do what he did,” Davis said, according to WAPT. “Then he called the police.”
Police said the women died at the scene, WJTV reported.
“We heard a lot of gunshots while sitting at home,” a neighbor said, according to WAPT. “I mean we were in the house, next thing we know, a bunch of firing, people shooting.”
The victims were identified as Forte’s 67-year-old grandmother Eddie Mae Wofford, his 49-year-old mother, Miyuki Wofford, and his 26-year old sister, Kyisha Wofford, according to the Clarion-Ledger.
The county coroner said the youngest victim, Kyisha, may have been pregnant but that her body hadn’t been examined yet, WLBT reported. No motive has been released, and Forte is bring held without bond, the Associated Press reported.
“You got a whole family that’s destroyed. He wiped out three generations, three generations; grandmother, mother and sister,” Davis said, according to WLBT.
It was a brutal weekend for the Mississippi capital, which had a total of five homicides, including the three in the Forte case, the Clarion-Ledger reported.
