Man thought people were having sex in a parking garage — so he torched 135 cars, NYC cops say

In this screen shot from video, smoke billows from a fire at a parking garage in the Mill Basin neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The Fire Department of New York said dozens of vehicles were damaged when the fire broke out on two floors of the four-story garage at around 9 a.m., causing non-life-threatening injuries to 21 people, including 18 firefighters, and the Kings Plaza mall was closed as a result. (Citizen App via AP) AP