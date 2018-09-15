Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tours 35 Chickering St., where a young man was killed during a gas explosion in Lawrence, Mass, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Investigators worked Friday to pinpoint the cause of a series of fiery natural gas explosions that killed a teen driver in his car just hours after he got his license.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tours 35 Chickering St., where a young man was killed during a gas explosion in Lawrence, Mass, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Investigators worked Friday to pinpoint the cause of a series of fiery natural gas explosions that killed a teen driver in his car just hours after he got his license. The Boston Herald via AP Mark Garfinkel
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tours 35 Chickering St., where a young man was killed during a gas explosion in Lawrence, Mass, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Investigators worked Friday to pinpoint the cause of a series of fiery natural gas explosions that killed a teen driver in his car just hours after he got his license. The Boston Herald via AP Mark Garfinkel

National

Officials warn of donations scam in wake on gas explosions

The Associated Press

September 15, 2018 08:19 AM

LAWRENCE, Mass.

Massachusetts officials are warning of a scam targeting people seeking to help those displaced by the natural gas explosions and fires that rocked communities north of Boston.

Local officials in Lawrence and Andover say residents have reported receiving calls from individuals falsely claiming they're collecting donations on behalf of a local firefighter's association for the disaster.

Lawrence officials say people should instead bring essential items to the city's Senior Center and other locations that have been set up to aid victims.

Andover officials say anyone offering support or donations should email AndoverCommunitySupport@andoverma.us.

A series of gas explosions Thursday killed a teenager, injured about 25 others, damaged dozens of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.

Federal and state officials are investigating.

  Comments  