Death sentence for ex-doctor who killed 4 people in Nebraska

FILE- In this June 13, 2018, file photo convicted killer Anthony Garcia attends a hearing at the Douglas County District Court in Omaha, Neb. The former doctor found guilty of what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of four people connected to a Nebraska medical school where he once worked is facing life in prison or the death penalty. A three-judge panel is expected to sentence Garcia on Friday, Sept. 14. Omaha World Herald via AP, File Kent Sievers