AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Center: Florence close to landfall in N. Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center said early Friday that Florence was about to make landfall in North Carolina bringing with it life-threatening storm surge and hurricane strength winds.
The powerful storm already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power, and forecasters say that "catastrophic" freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence inches closer to the U.S. East Coast.
The National Hurricane Center said early Friday that Florence's eyewall is beginning to approach the North Carolina coast bringing with it life-threatening storm surge.
The center said that a gauge in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, recently reported 6.3 feet (1.92 meters) of inundation. Emerald Isle is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) north of Wilmington.
And about 46 miles north of Emerald Isle in New Bern about 150 people were waiting to be rescued from rising flood waters, WXII-TV reported. The city said early Friday that two out-of-state FEMA teams were working on swift-water rescues and more teams were on the way.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: Florence will pose fatal threat for days
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Florence's winds may have weakened, but this is still no "minor" storm . Water is a hurricane's deadliest threat, and forecasters say Florence packs a catastrophic amount of it. Officials have been begging hold-outs in evacuation zones to seek shelter, including a police chief on a barrier island in Florence's bull's-eye who asked for next-of-kin contact information from the few residents who refused warnings to leave.
BY THE NUMBERS
—Big storm: about 400 miles (645 kilometers) wide, with hurricane-force winds stretching across a 160-mile (255-kilometer) span.
—Heavy rains: parts of the Carolinas could see 20 inches to 30 inches (50 to 76 centimeters), with isolated areas getting 40 inches (100 centimeters), over seven days along the coast
—Storm surge: up to 13 feet (nearly 4 meters), and seawaters could push inland 2 miles (more than 3 kilometers), depending on how long Florence lingers
In a remote district, starving Yemenis live off leaves
CAIRO (AP) — In a remote pocket of northern Yemen, many families with starving children have nothing to eat but the leaves of a local vine, boiled into a sour, acidic green paste. International aid agencies have been caught off guard by the extent of the suffering there as parents and children waste away.
The main health center in Aslam district was flooded with dozens of emaciated children during a recent visit by The Associated Press. Excruciatingly thin toddlers, eyes bulging, sat in a plastic washtub used in a make-shift scale as nurses weighed them one by one. Their papery skin was stretched tight over pencil-like limbs and knobby knees. Nurses measured their forearms, just a few centimeters in diameter, marking the worst stages of malnutrition.
At least 20 children are known to have died of starvation already this year, more than three years into the country's ruinous civil war, in the province that includes the district. The real number is likely far higher, since few families report their children's deaths when they die at home, officials say.
In one nearby village, a 7-month-old girl, Zahra, cries and reaches with her bony arms for her mother to feed her. Her mother is undernourished herself and is often unable to breastfeed Zahra. She can't afford formula for her baby.
"Since the day she was born, I have not had the money to buy her milk or buy her medicine," the mother said.
Could Trump meet Kim in New York this month? AP takes a look
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Get ready for Trump-Kim Part Two.
In recent weeks it's become clear that Donald Trump wants to meet with Kim Jong Un again, and the North Korean leader has told the White House he'd like more face-to-face talks with the American president.
Could that meeting happen, as some in Seoul have pushed for, on the sidelines of a U.N. gathering of world leaders in New York later this month?
Getting Kim, the brutal, authoritarian leader of the most sanctioned country on the planet, to the home of the Yankees might seem a fantastic fever-dream. But it's useful to remember that no analysts predicted that Trump's surprise June summit with Kim in Singapore would be possible — until suddenly it was.
Amid worries that Washington and Pyongyang are sinking further into a standoff over the sincerity of North Korea's nuclear disarmament intentions, Trump may believe that another high-profile summit, on his home turf and as political scandal swirls in Washington, is just the thing.
Monster typhoon barrels closer to north Philippines, China
TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Mangkhut retained its ferocious strength and shifted slightly toward more densely populated coastal provinces on Friday as it barreled closer to the northeastern Philippines, where a massive evacuation was underway.
More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, which the Hawaii-based Joint Typhoon Warning Center categorizes as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts equivalent to a category 5 Atlantic hurricane.
It was initially expected to hit the northern tip of Cagayan province early Saturday, but it is now likely to make landfall farther south and closer to Isabela province, and then cut across the northern breadbasket, Philippine state forecaster Chris Perez said. The change isn't likely to markedly change its impact because of the typhoon's massive size, he said.
In Cagayan's capital city of Tuguegarao, residents braced for the typhoon's fury by reinforcing homes and buildings and stocking up on food.
"It was busy earlier in the hardware store and people were buying wood, nails, tin wire, plywood and umbrellas," said Benjamin Banez, who owns a three-story hotel where workers were busy hammering up wooden boards to protect glass panels.
2 years after disastrous flood, Florence scares small town
NICHOLS, S.C. (AP) — One woman left town. Another prays her house might somehow be spared again. And one man will just wait and watch and hope the water doesn't rise.
Few places in South Carolina are more worried about the possibility of disastrous inland flooding from Hurricane Florence's heavy rain than Nichols. When Hurricane Matthew dumped a foot (30 centimeters) of rain on the area two years ago, the town 40 miles (65 kilometers) in from the coast lost almost 90 percent of its 261 homes.
Forecasters said Florence could bring more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain to Nichols and the surrounding area as the storm slowly crosses the state over the next few days, touching off catastrophic flash flooding.
"You've done all this to rebuild and you are better prepared, but here you are again, staring down the barrel," Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said.
Nichols' problem during Matthew in 2016 wasn't the rain falling on the town so much as the backup of water from the swollen Little Pee Dee and Lumber Rivers, which meet just downstream. One man drowned after he refused to leave his home.
Trump disputes estimate of Puerto Rico storm deaths
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Hurricane Florence bore down on the U.S. on Thursday, President Donald Trump angrily churned up the devastating storm of a year earlier, disputing the official death count from Hurricane Maria and falsely accusing Democrats of inflating the Puerto Rican toll to make him "look as bad as possible."
Public health experts have estimated that nearly 3,000 perished because of the effects of Maria. But Trump, whose efforts to help the island territory recover have been persistently criticized, was having none of that. He said just six to 18 people had been reported dead when he visited two weeks after the storm and suggested that many had been added later "if a person died for any reason, like old age."
Trump's jarring comments, coming as the East Coast braced for a massive storm, offered fresh evidence of his resistance to criticism and his insistence on viewing large and small events through the prism of his own success or failure.
Offering up a fresh conspiracy theory, he said of the Puerto Rico count, "This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico."
Even some Republicans suggested the president had gone too far.
AP Interview: Adviser says Iran failed detained US resident
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A top adviser to Iran's president on human rights said that the government "failed" to help a U.S. permanent resident imprisoned over spying allegations that she personally invited to the country for a conference.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Shahindokht Molaverdi acknowledged the limits a civilian government faces when challenging the actions of the judiciary in the Islamic Republic, especially when dealing with cases involving the imprisonment of foreigners and activists.
She cited the case of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese-born internet freedom advocate living in the U.S., who she invited to a conference in September 2015. The hard-line Revolutionary Guard later arrested Zakka on his way to the airport, and he was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges in a closed-door trial before a Revolutionary Court.
"This is in no way approved by the government," Molaverdi said. "We did all we could to stop this from happening, but we are seeing that we have failed to make a significant impact."
Molaverdi is an outspoken official within the government of elected President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric within Iran's Shiite theocracy. In Rouhani's first term, she served as his vice president for women and family affairs, and in his second term become his special assistant on citizenship rights.
Cuomo cruises past Nixon in NY gubernatorial primary
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo easily beat back a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon on Thursday, thwarting her attempt to become the latest insurgent liberal to knock off an establishment Democrat.
Cuomo, who always led in the polls and outspent his rival more than 8 to 1, seldom mentioned Nixon by name during an often-nasty campaign, instead touting his experience, achievements in two terms as governor and his work to push back against President Donald Trump.
In his moment of victory, Cuomo was oddly silent, skipping his own election-night party in Manhattan to celebrate with family at the governor's mansion in Albany. He put out a tweet that said simply "Thank You New York." His campaign declined to issue a statement.
"It's New York's obligation to stand up and lead and lead against a lot of these changes in Washington that are totally opposite of who we are as New Yorkers and what we believe," he said earlier at his Westchester County polling place. "There is a divisiveness coming out of Washington that I think is cancerous to this nation."
Thursday's results were good across the board for Cuomo, whose preferred candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general also survived contentious primaries. And despite Nixon's loss, liberals celebrated victories for several left-leaning challengers who ousted longtime legislative incumbents.
