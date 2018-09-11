Food fight erupts along ‘Taco Lover Drive’ at San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant, video shows

The cause of the food fight may still be up in the air, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from speculating about the disagreement that led to some airborne enchiladas.
Video from a San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant shows a disagreement between customer and kitchen staff quickly escalate into a bona fide Texas taco fight.
A woman sporting pink hair and a camouflage outfit can be seen in the video arguing with workers behind the service line at popular San Antonio Tex-Mex spot Chacho’s.
First, food appears to fly in the workers’ direction, below a sign that reads “Taco Lovers Drive.”
The workers appear to retaliate against the customer by shoving trays and plates along the line at her, sending food flying in both directions. Graphic language ensues throughout, so viewer discretion is advised.
Co-workers try to restrain co-workers while another employee tries to intervene on the customer’s side of the brawl, yelling only “hey, hey, hey, hey” at the participants flinging dishes at each other.
The pink-haired customer involved in the food fight turns around toward the end of the clip. The slogan on her T-shirt reads, “SAVAGE.”
At one point in the video, a customer carrying a frozen beverage side-steps the continuing spat, offering a smirk at the camera while he keeps his drink from spilling.
Police responded to the restaurant, KSAT reported, but by the time they arrived, the woman had already been escorted out of the dining room and left the premises.
“That’s how I feel when they put onions on my food!” one Facebook commenter joked, referencing the cause of the ruckus.
“Favorite nachos with a show!” said another commenter.
Comments