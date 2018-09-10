Parents were doing custody exchange in Walmart parking lot. Mom brought a gun, police say

When a woman met her estranged husband at a Walmart parking lot for a custody exchange, police say, she opened fire.
Police say three children were sitting inside a car at a Walmart parking lot on Saturday morning when a woman, whom police identified as 31-year-old Kayla Jean Giles in a booking photo, shot and killed her 30-year-old husband Thomas Coutee Jr., according to Fox News.
Some local outlets referred to Giles as “Coutee,” which is her estranged husband’s last name.
The woman had arrived at the Walmart in Alexandria, Louisiana, just after 11 a.m. for a custody exchange of children with Coutee, Fox News reported from police.
None of the children were harmed in the shooting, which happened on the far end of the parking lot with some parked cars nearby, according to KALB. Police say after shooting her estranged husband, the woman was arrested on the scene and charged with second-degree murder.
The Alexandria Town Talk reported that the man was shot once in the chest. He died at the scene after first responders performed CPR in the Walmart parking lot, police say, and the children are now in the custody of other family members, Town Talk reported.
Police said that the suspect faces a $500,000 bond, according to Town Talk. In a follow-up story, the newspaper wrote that Coutee had accused his estranged wife of being abusive — and his lawyer had requested a court date to ask a judge to give his client sole custody of his toddler daughter, who was in the car during the shooting. That court date was set for Oct. 8.
The shooting happened on the girl’s second birthday, Town Talk reported. The identity of the other two children has not yet been released by police.
A picture Coutee posted on Facebook appears to show him with his three children.
