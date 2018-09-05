International Space Station captures view of Tropical Storm Gordon
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.