Honey Smacks cereal sales are illegal. But some people have still gotten ill

You shouldn’t be seeing Honey Smacks on grocery shelves. The cereal is illegal to sell.
But there are 30 new salmonella cases nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And an FDA update is reminding consumers “not to eat” Honey Smacks.
The new cases call into question the effectiveness of the recall process. The comprehensive recall of Honey Smacks by the Kellogg Company was in June. According to the FDA, some stores were illegally selling the cereal into July.
The most recent salmonella case of the 130 in 36 states was Aug. 7, according to the CDC.
“Because the CDC has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to this cereal, we are reminding consumers not to eat Honey Smacks cereal,” the FDA said.
The agency also asked anyone seeing Honey Smacks still being sold to call the region’s consumer complaint coordinator.
“It is unacceptable that anyone can still purchase contaminated Honey Smacks months after a nationwide recall. And, sadly, the FDA will not disclose which stores are still selling potentially Salmonella laced cereal,” said Viveth Karthikeyan, U.S PIRG Consumer Watchdog Associate. “This completely preventable public health threat demands the U.S. FDA a reexamine of our national recall system.”
Also, while the FDA says it’s working with Kellogg, state and local authorities on investigating the outbreak, it refuses to give up inspection reports of the third-party manufacturer that made the Honey Smacks. The agency also refuses to name the manufacturer serving the cold cereal giant.
In contrast, within weeks of April’s salmonella outbreak linked to Rose Acre Farms eggs, the FDA released a ”butt scratching” inspection report that combined several March and April inspections of Rose Acre Farms’ North Carolina facility.
