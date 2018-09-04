AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Woodward book puts White House back in damage-control mode
WASHINGTON (AP) — An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon set off a firestorm in the White House on Tuesday, with its descriptions of current and former aides calling President Donald Trump an "idiot and a "liar," disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from a pair of trade agreements.
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief. The Associated Press obtained a copy of "Fear: Trump in the White House" on Tuesday, a week before its official release.
Trump decried the quotes and stories in the book on Twitter as "frauds, a con on the public," adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly had denied uttering quoted criticisms of the president in the book.
And he denied accounts in the book that senior aides snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions. He said in an interview with The Daily Caller, "There was nobody taking anything from me."
The publication of Woodward's book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate that nearly all their colleagues cooperated with the famed Watergate journalist. The White House, in a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed the book as "nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."
___
Tropical-force winds, rain from Gordon slam into Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall.
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthened some in the final hours as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70 mph 110 kph). The National Hurricane Center said Gordon's tight core was about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rains and winds picked up shortly before nightfall.
Skies quickly turned dark gray as storms overshadowed Mobile, a port city. Metal chairs were lashed together atop tables outside a restaurant in what's normally a busy entertainment district, and a street musician played to an empty sidewalk just before the rain began. Conditions were expected to deteriorate westward to New Orleans as the stormed closed in on the coast, possibly becoming the second hurricane to hit the region in less than a year.
Families along the coast filled sandbags, took patio furniture inside and stocked up on batteries and bottled water ahead of Gordon.
The staff at The Hotel Whiskey in Pass Christian, Mississippi — only about a block from the Gulf of Mexico — were among those carrying out pre-storm preparation rituals. The hotel restaurant planned to stay open Tuesday evening as usual, fortified by sandbags to keep out torrential rains, the manager said.
___
Rancorous, partisan start for Kavanaugh high court hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declared fervently at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday the court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution." But that was at the end of a marathon day marked by rancorous exchanges between Democrats and Republicans, including dire Democratic fears that he would be President Donald Trump's advocate on the high court.
The week of hearings on Kavanaugh's nomination began with a sense of inevitability that the 53-year-old appellate judge eventually will be confirmed, perhaps in time for the first day of the new term, Oct. 1, and little more than a month before congressional elections.
However, the first of at least four days of hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience, followed by their arrests.
Strong Democratic opposition to Trump's nominee reflects the political stakes for both parties in advance of the November elections, Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign and the potentially pivotal role Kavanaugh could play in moving the court to the right.
Democrats, including several senators poised for 2020 presidential bids, tried to block the proceedings in a dispute over Kavanaugh records withheld by the White House. Republicans in turn accused the Democrats of turning the hearing into a circus.
___
Massachusetts primary will feature spirited House challenges
BOSTON (AP) — Voters in Massachusetts were choosing between incumbents and fresh faces in a Tuesday primary in which several members of the state's all-Democratic U.S. House delegation face spirited challenges.
The ballot also features races for governor and a Republican contest for the U.S. Senate.
Perhaps the most closely watched contest pits longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano against Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley in the state's only congressional district where minorities comprise a majority of the population.
The challenge from Pressley, the first black woman to serve on the City Council, has drawn some comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated 10-term New York Rep. Joe Crowley in a stunning upset in a Democratic primary in June. Both races highlight rifts within the Democratic Party, with many younger voters embracing new and more diverse political leadership.
Capuano is considered one of the most liberal members of the Massachusetts delegation, and Pressley has acknowledged she has few major policy quarrels with him. If elected, she'd be the first black woman sent to Congress by Massachusetts.
___
Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad
NEW YORK (AP) — Why do it?
Nike has touched off a furor by wading into football's national anthem debate with an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was the first athlete to kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to protest police brutality against blacks and hasn't played a game since 2016.
The ad copy reads: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
The ad, part of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do it" campaign, has outraged many. Online, people threatened boycotts and posted videos and photos of shoes set on fire, Nike gear thrown in the trash, and swoosh logos cut out of products.
Most big corporations steer clear of politics, and marketing experts disagreed Tuesday over whether the Kaepernick campaign is good business.
___
What deadline? Mueller probe can go up to Nov. 6 and beyond
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadlines? What deadlines?
For months, President Donald Trump and his allies have said the special counsel needs to wrap up his Russia investigation within 60 days of the midterm elections, in November, citing a Justice Department policy.
But in fact, special counsel Robert Mueller faces no time limit on his investigation. He can continue the probe — and issue new indictments — right up to Nov. 6 and beyond.
A look at what's ahead, and what's not, for the investigation:
NO DEADLINE
___
Fragments found in Brazil museum fire provide some hope
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters found bone fragments from a collection in the still-smoldering National Museum, an official said Tuesday, raising hopes that a famed skull might somehow have survived a massive blaze that turned historic and scientific artifacts to ashes.
Flames tore through the museum Sunday night, and officials have said much of Latin America's largest collection of treasures might be lost. Aerial photos of the main building showed only heaps of rubble and ashes in the parts of the building where the roof collapsed.
The firefighters "found fragments of bones in a room where the museum kept many items, including skulls," said Cristiana Serejo, the museum's vice director. "We still have to collect them and take them to the lab to know exactly what they are."
In its collection of about 20 million items, one of the most prized possessions is a skull called Luzia, which is among the oldest fossils ever found in the Americas.
Museum spokesman Marcio Martins noted that the collection contains hundreds of skulls, and all material would first need to be examined by the Federal Police, who are investigating the still-unknown cause of the fire. Experts will then examine them to determine their identity.
___
Lawyer for homeless man: $400K in donations is all gone
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The lawyer for a homeless man in Philadelphia whose selflessness led to donations of over $400,000 through an online fundraising page said Tuesday that all the money is gone.
Johnny Bobbitt's attorney, Chris Fallon, said he learned to his surprise that the cash was gone during a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico.
"Shocked. Shocked," Fallon said when he heard word. "They raised this money to help Johnny Bobbitt get money for food."
McClure and D'Amico are the couple accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe. The couple deny the claims in the suit, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he will buy drugs.
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne says the company is working with law enforcement to ensure that Johnny Bobbitt gets all the money raised for him after he used his last $20 to help a woman get gas.
___
New advice on kids' concussions calls for better tracking
CHICAGO (AP) — New children's concussion guidelines from the U.S. government recommend against routine X-rays and blood tests for diagnosis and reassure parents that most kids' symptoms clear up within one to three months.
Signs of potentially more serious injuries that may warrant CT imaging scans include vomiting, unconsciousness and severe, worsening headaches, according to the guidelines released Tuesday.
The guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the first broad evidence-based recommendations for diagnosing and treating children's concussions, the researchers say. They evaluated 25 years of scientific research on managing concussions in children and chose procedures with the strongest evidence of benefit.
The American Academy of Neurology has similar evidence-based guidelines, but strictly for sports concussions in child and adult athletes and focused on restricting return to play. The American Academy of Pediatrics also has guidance for managing sports concussions, and for returning to school after a concussion.
The CDC's guidelines are for concussions from all causes, including falls, sports and car accidents. They recommend rest from physical and mental activity including school and sports immediately after a concussion, gradually resuming normal routines.
___
Mariners players brawl in clubhouse before game vs Orioles
SEATTLE (AP) — A brawl involving several players broke out in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse Tuesday night several hours before a game at Safeco Field.
Shortstop Jean Segura, catcher Mike Zunino and other players were involved in the skirmish.
Moments after center fielder Dee Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.
"Things happen in a clubhouse," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Our guys are working through it and talking through it. It's unfortunate, but it happens."
Servais, who normally meets media members in his office before each game, spoke in the dugout before the game against Baltimore.
