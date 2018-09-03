Body of 1 person found after boats crash on Colorado River

In this photo released by the San Bernardino County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office, shows search and recovery operations Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, for three people missing after two boats collided Saturday evening on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border near Topock, Ariz. The body of a California woman was found Monday, authorities said. A search continued for two other women and one man. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP