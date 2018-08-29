Nasal mist and baby oral gels made for CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid and others recalled

Three weeks after recalling one lot of one kind of nasal mist made for CVS for a microbial contamination, Product Quest Manufacturing expanded its recall to all lots of all nasal products and baby oral gels made at its Holly Hill, Florida, facility.

This covers products sold by various companies and as the house brands for Walgreens, CVS, Meijer, Dollar General, Rexall, Family Dollar, Rite-Aid and Harmon.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice insists this is “out of an abundance of caution” and “there is no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and baby oral gels.” But companies generally don’t make recalls this kind of massive unless there’s a health threat.

“Repetitive use of a nasal spray or other nasal product containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immune-compromised individuals,” the recall expansion notice states. “Similarly, repetitive use of an oral gel product containing a pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, including babies or very young children.”

Anyone with these products should return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Product Quest at 704-939-4342, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

The full list of products and lot numbers: