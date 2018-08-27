Woman wanted ‘to get the devil out’ of her trailer — now she’s jailed, Louisiana police say

On Friday, firefighters rushed to the scene of a trailer fire in Denham, Louisiana.
But did “the devil” really play a role?
Authorities say it didn’t take long to find out the cause of the fire: a 53-year-old woman who later confessed she was trying “to get the devil out” of her trailer home. According to Fox44, JoLynn Winn has been charged with a single count of simple arson and remains in Livingston Parish Jail.
After receiving reports of the flames, firefighters arrived to trailer fire and saw Winn, who was treated at a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to WAFB. An investigation determined the fire started in her living room, authorities say, and began on Winn’s couch.
Authorities say the woman confessed to starting the flames because she wanted to get an evil spirit out of her trailer, according to The Livingston Parish News. She has a bond of $125,000 for the alleged arson.
A few weeks earlier, police accused a woman from New York of stabbing a British tourist to death because she wanted to “rid the house of evil.” Faye Doomchin, the suspect, got lunch with the tourist and a friend, police say, and all three went back to Doomchin’s house.
Police say “Doomchin made statements that she did not like the woman from England” and “appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, walked right over to (the British woman) and stabbed her in the chest.”
The woman died at the hospital, while Doomchin was charged with murder.
