Guard accused of asking a black bartender in KC for a ‘Trayvon Martini’ is fired

A firm that staffs the security team in Kansas City’s Westport district announced Wednesday it had fired Michael Dargy Jr., the off-duty public safety officer who allegedly ordered a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender.

“Once this information was brought to our attention we opened an internal investigation which led to this suspension and the removal of the employee from the property,” said the statement from Chesley Brown International, an Atlanta-based security services firm that staffs the Westport Public Safety Team. “While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.”

The termination follows allegations made by a bartender at the Buzzard Beach bar who goes by the name Alobar Bandaloop on Facebook. In an Aug. 20 post, he wrote that Dargy, a Westport security guard and former Olathe Police Department officer, ordered a “Trayvon Martini” and made crude remarks.

“He’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me,” Bandaloop wrote. “Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American? How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure’?”

Bandaloop declined to comment further to The Star. Dargy could not be reached.

Trayvon Martin was the unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012. Zimmerman’s acquittal, on grounds of self defense, was a precursor to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The bartender’s allegations come amid accusations of a culture of discrimination and racism permeating Kansas City’s social scene.

“Chesley Brown International has NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values,” the statement continues. “We value the community of Westport and are extremely thankful this was brought to our attention. … We hope that our quick response to this situation shows our commitment to The Westport Community.”

