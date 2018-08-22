Angry ex-boyfriend screamed and attacked woman with biscuit, Tennessee police say

Police say an angry and intoxicated Nashville man was arrested after attacking his ex-girlfriend with a biscuit and saying he would kill her and her boyfriend, WKRN reported.
Now officials say 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin is charged with public intoxication, vandalism, and assault, according to the station.
The alleged biscuit assault happened Sunday near a Nashville, Tenn., Kroger grocery store, according to the Associated Press.
The victim, identified as Tomerlin’s ex-girlfriend, told police the man threw a biscuit at her face “really hard” and hurt her after he saw her in the backseat of a car, WZTV reported.
Police said the couple tried to leave, but Tomerlin charged them and slammed his fist into the car, leaving a dent, NewsChannel 5 reported. Police say Tomerlin yelled “I’ll kill you mother f****r,” according to a report contained by the station.
The woman told police she feared for her safety, but said the man was stopped when her boyfriend and someone else came to her defense, according to WZTV.
When officers arrived, they found Tomerlin intoxicated and said in a report that he was being an “unreasonable annoyance” to people, according to NewsChannel5. Because police say he repeatedly banged his head inside their patrol car, he was taken to the hospital before being transferred to jail, according to WKRN.
On social media, come commented on the strangeness of the man’s choice of weapon. It was “assault and buttery,” one commenter on Twitter wrote.
Flying foods have ended in arrest before. In 2016, a North Carolina couple was arrested after police say they assaulted each other with pizza rolls, Fox 46 reported. Two years earlier, a man was arrested after police say he threw a chicken sandwich at his wife because he “doesn’t like them” and broke the woman’s nose, USA Today reported
