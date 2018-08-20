‘Affluenza’ teen’s mom to remain jailed pending trial

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Tonya Couch, center, the mother of a Texas teen who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, leaves Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. State District Judge Wane Salvant has denied bond to Couch. That means Couch will await her trial on money laundering and hindering apprehension charges in the Tarrant County Jail. Her trial is now set for Nov. 12. Brandon Wade, File AP Photo