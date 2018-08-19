A snake killed his father in church. Now pastor has been bitten, video shows

Cody Coots is following in his father’s footsteps, serving as a pastor in a church.

Like his father, Coots is a snake handler. And like his father, he was bitten by a rattlesnake while leading a service in front of his Pentecostal congregation.

Fortunately for Coots, he survived the rattlesnake attack. His father, Jamie Coots, did not survive a 2014 snakebite, the Herald-Leader reported.

This was not the first time that Cody Coots was attacked by a snake while holding one during a service at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus Name in Middlesboro, Ky., as reported by the Associated Press.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But this attack was filmed in a documentary called “My Life Inside: The Snake Church.” A clip of the attack, and Coots’ reaction has been shared online on YouTube.

The video shows Coots preaching before a small crowd of parishioners, holding rattlesnakes in his hands, letting others handle the snakes, wrapping the serpent around his neck and going back and forth between gesticulating wildly with the snake in hand and quietly whispering to the snake.

At one point, Coots loudly addressed the worshipers, saying “I believe in the God almighty and if he says I can hear Him, I can.” During a seemingly calm moment, as Coots turns away from his audience the rattlesnake strikes him in the right side of his head, near his ear.

Blood immediately splatters on the shoulder of his dress shirt, and begins to flow profusely.

At first, Coots is undeterred and tells the church band to continue playing, adding “I’m not worried at all. Don’t worry, God’s a healer.”

While Coots was fired up by the snake attack, some of the members of his congregation were clearly concerned and eventually usher him out of the church as he coughs. That’s where the YouTube clip ends, with the words, “To be continued,” appearing on the screen.

Coots was taken to a hospital and survived the bite, according to Yahoo.

SHARE COPY LINK Appalachian snake handling began in the early 20th century, and is still practiced in some rural communities.

On the church’s Facebook page, there were mixed responses to the bite. One person wished Coots well in his recovery, while another person intimated the pastor got what he deserved.

“Maybe Jesus is telling this loser not to abuse animals. Is keeping snakes to live out their life in a box loving? The snake did what snakes do. They defend themselves against predators. Shaking the snake around like that. Who do you think you are to abuse God’s creatures? God gave you dominion and that means to properly treat. Not abuse you nut job!” was the comment.

Although Coots said his father had been bitten more than a half dozen times during his life, Jamie Coots did not survive it when he was bitten in his hand in 2014 and was pronounced dead two hours after he was attacked, Herald-Leader reported.

Coots is a fourth generation snake-handling pastor, and before he died, his father was featured on “Snake Salvation,” a TV show on the National Geographic Channel, per the Herald-Leader. The son preaches at the same church in Kentucky where his dad did.

Like his father, Coots has been bitten multiple times by rattlesnakes. Three months after his father died, Coots was bitten on the hand while going through a cage with multiple snakes inside, according to the Associated Press.

Although he recovered, he was not deterred from snake handling.

The documentary also includes an interview with Coots’ wife, Tammy. She was on hand when Coots was bitten by the snake.

She said she was not raised in the Pentecostal church, but is aware of the family history when it comes to snake handling.

“I do worry that Cody is going to leave this world like his dad did. I don’t ever want that to happen to him because I love him,” Tammy said.