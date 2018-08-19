Cuomo says Trump fools the country, but not New York

In this photo provided by the Office of the Governor of New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the congregation at the First Baptist Church of Crown Heights in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Cuomo hammered Donald Trump for creating what he called a “frightening portrait” of today’s America. In a searing speech from the pulpit, Cuomo said the president has fooled many people in this country, but the Democrat said the Republican president hasn’t fooled New Yorkers.

Kevin Coughlin via AP

Office of the Governor of New York