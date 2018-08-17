Colorado man arrested in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters

Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.