$100k in ecstasy was mailed to him, police say. They found it inside a teddy bear

It started with a suspicious package picked up at a Utah post office and ended in a $100,000 drug bust involving a teddy bear.
Utah County authorities arrested 29-year-old Manteo Soto, of Price, Utah, in connection with the drug seizure, according to TV station KSTU.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office records show Soto was arrested Friday and is charged with distributing, offering or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Last week, federal agents notified the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force about a package shipped from Germany to an Orem post office containing 543 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a police report cited by the Daily Herald says.
In fact, there was so much MDMA inside the box, it could produce “hundreds of pills and had a street value of up to $100,000,” the newspaper reports.
The drugs were hidden inside a black and white teddy bear that was in the sealed package addressed to the post office, according to KSTU.
As detectives waited for the package to be picked up, Soto allegedly signed for the package and left the post officeHe was later arrested, News4Utah says.
Soto “told police he didn’t know what was inside of the box and had retrieved it for a friend who he did not identify,” reports the Daily Herald.
Sheriff’s office records reveal he received a $20,000 bond and remains in jail as of Wednesday.
